Four FENZ units attended the crash on Manuka Gorge Road this afternoon.

Four FENZ units attended the crash on Manuka Gorge Road this afternoon.

Eight people have been injured following a two-vehicle crash on Manuka Gorge Highway, near Johnston, this afternoon.

The victims are in various states of injury, and fire and emergency services are working to retrieve one person from a vehicle.

SH8 MANUKA CREEK, OTAGO - CRASH - 4:25PM

We have reports of a crash near Round Hill Rd. Please drive with caution in this area. ^SG pic.twitter.com/kqRL0FRQNI — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) June 17, 2023

FENZ is urging people to drive carefully on Manuka Gorge Highway due to frost on the road.