A mysterious chemical smell led to eight homes in Whangaehu being evacuated by fire crews. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Fire services have responded to reports of a “chlorine or chemical smell” from homes in the Rangitīkei district.

The Whanganui Fire Brigade attended the call at Whangaehu alongside volunteer firefighters from Rātana and Marton.

Senior station officer Shane Dudley said they were called out to investigate a chemical smell in the area about 11pm on Tuesday.

“We used a gas detector to go through a house and building in the area.”

Six to eight homes were evacuated by fire crews.

“With those sorts of incidents we don’t go rushing in, we get everything ready to make sure that we’re dressed appropriately for a gas leak.”

The source of the chemical smell could not be located by crews using gas detection equipment.

“The occupants were informed to give us a call if anything did crop up this morning.”

