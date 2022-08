A fire has broken out at a commercial building in Ōtāhuhu this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

A fire has broken out at a building in Ōtāhuhu, South Auckland, this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Park Ave about 3.30pm.

Eight fire trucks and police are currently on the scene.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency NZ said the incident is a third alarm structure fire and it is currently ongoing.

Police have placed roadblocks between Park Ave and Queen St.