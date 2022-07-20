Eight dogs freed from locked vehicle in Christchurch

Eight dogs have been freed after becoming locked inside a vehicle in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Eight dogs have been freed after becoming locked inside a vehicle in Christchurch.

Fire crews were called to the incident on Roydvale Ave in Burnside at about 1pm.

Ilam Fire Station officer Paul Rodwell said a woman was taking the dogs out but left her keys locked in the car with it still running.

He said they were able to make their way into the car and unlock the doors.

"The dogs all came flying out. They were excited and trying to bite us.

"There were so many dogs in there we couldn't see what we were doing."

Rodwell said although he has had to unlock vehicles a few times on the job, this had the "added excitement" of the eight dogs.