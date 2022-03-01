Online classes under way at University of Otago

Dr Carla Dillon at her computer, the portal to her class. Photo / Gregor Richardson

It was an isolated start to the semester for students and teaching staff alike at the University of Otago yesterday.

The university decided in early February that lectures would move online until at least the mid-semester break.

Classes of fewer than 20 students would continue to meet, provided public health guidelines were followed through physical distancing and mask wearing.

For Monique Hewitt 21, a law and history student, that meant Zooming in to class from her flat.

"I personally like this way of learning. It's wherever, whenever," Hewitt said.

She was taking two law papers this semester and the lectures were pre-recorded, meaning she could participate any time of day. Some professors showed their faces on screen, some did not.

She was isolating because she and three of her four flatmates had Covid-19.

"I am holding up fine.

"It's good to have classes to focus on now," Hewitt said

Sitting on the other side of the Zoom screen yesterday was Professional Practice Fellow at the School of Pharmacy, Carla Dillon.

"This is not my first time teaching via Zoom. I've been here before," Dr Dillon said.

She said teaching through a computer screen had advantages and disadvantages.

"It helps students continue to learn in these challenging times.

"They have more flexibility and can be surrounded by friends or family for support."

She also said Zoom was useful for people who had different learning needs.

Shy students sent her written questions, rather than being forced to summon the courage to raise their hands.

While Zoom kept staff and students safe, it detracted from the classroom experience.

"Teaching via Zoom makes it harder to get to know students personally.

"The pedagogical experience is not as rich for either professor or student."

She said she would try to get to know her students from yesterday's class in labs, but for now she was trying to memorise all 90 of their names.