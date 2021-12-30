New Year Honours: Kaitaia College principal services to education recognised

Louise Ānaru-Tangira gains recognition for her services to education. Photo / Supplied

Louise Ānaru-Tangira, Mangonui

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education

Following best practice research in collaboration with others - students, staff, whanau and the community – is Louise Ānaru-Tangira's way to achieve high Māori student progress.

Kaitaia College principal Ānaru-Tangira has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to education for the past 21 years.

Ānaru-Tangira says she is "genuinely" surprised and very humbled by the honour.

"We can make a real positive difference together; perseverance and working together in service of our young people and their communities.

"It has been a real privilege to be of service to education."

She was the principal of Flaxmere College from 2010 to 2019, leading the school from a point of low student achievement and attendance to reach high achievement rates that were recognised with the Supreme Award at the 2018 Prime Minister's Education Excellence Awards.

Ānaru-Tangira focused on accelerating Māori student progress by working with their whānau and community, drawing input from a student leaders' group for improvements to the school, and hiring Māori and Pacific staff to connect with students.

She initiated a Teen-Parent Unit and attached an early childhood centre at the school. Ānaru-Tangira ensured all staff received professional development in Te Kotahitanga, a culturally responsive collective action learning strategy.

She was a key member of the Hawke's Bay Postvention Suicide Group and supported students and other schools in response to student suicides/attempted suicide.

She set up and was the lead principal of her local Community of Learning Te Waka Mārama Kāhui Ako, which now includes nine schools and seven early childhood centres.