Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
EducationUpdated

Ministry of Education fields 13 complaints about Katikati College in a year

6 minutes to read

Katikati College has a limited statutory manager in place. Photo / File

Leah Tebbutt
By:

Multimedia journalist

Katikati College has a limited statutory manager in place. Photo / File A_kk230818cs10.JPG

Katikati College principal Carolyn Pentecost. Photo / File A_kk290520cs130

The Ministry of Education has received 13 complaints in relation to Katikati College

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.