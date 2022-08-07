The 2021 812/hp Ferrari was a feature at Tamatea High School. Photo / Jason Bryant

The throaty growl of an 812-horsepower engine was the first sign that something was up at Tamatea High School.

Students moving between classes saw a low silver intruder in the main quad. Those with a love of high-performance vehicles gave a little cry, "it's a Ferrari" and ran.

Parked in the centre of the school for the students to check out was a 2021 812hp Ferrari, doors open, bonnet open, boot up and engine purring.

The Italian icon car was there to give a ride to one student and to raise awareness of the Got Drive Trust. The trust has supported the school by providing free driving lessons for some of the students and also providing a dual-control car for the school to use for driving practice.

Senior Constable Mark Johnson heard through his colleagues that David Mulligan, a New Zealand-born, Thailand-based entrepreneur, was in Hawke's Bay and happy to use his beautiful car to raise community awareness.

Johnson organised to reward Year 13 student Jessie Maunder with a ride in the Ferrari for the "grit and determination" he had shown to gain his restricted licence.

Jessie's mum doesn't drive, and his father had died several years ago so he had no one with a full licence to help him get his restricted. Through support from the Taradale Rotary's Kel Tremain Trust, Jessie learnt to drive and then with the help of Johnson and the Got Drive Trust, he was able to practise his skills and pass his test.

Students Paige (driver), Mika and Jessie (far right) check out the car with Senior Constable Mark Thomas (far left), head of careers Cindy Morgan and car owner David Mulligan. Photo / Jason Bryant

The Got Drive Community Trust was formed in 2014 to deliver needs-based driving programmes for communities on the East Coast. They operate on a referrals basis for those who are proven to be "at risk" and who don't have the resources to obtain a licence through other means. Like all trusts operating to help the community, the requests for their assistance far outweigh their resources.

Tamatea High School's head of careers and co-ordinator of the school's licence programme, Cindy Morgan, said it was a game-changer for young people when they get their restricted licence. "The young people can then drive legally, which keeps their relationships with law enforcement positive and stops them gaining fines.

They become far more useful to potential employers and it provides a big boost of confidence, which enhances their well-being in these difficult times."

Working with Got Drive Trust and the police, Tamatea High School aims to remove the barriers for any student in gaining their licence.