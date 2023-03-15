A new school in the Far North may fill the gap left by the impending closure of Kaitaia Abundant Life School. Photo / NZME

A new school in the Far North may fill the gap left by the impending closure of a Christian school that refuses to implement the national health and sexuality curriculum.

Kaitāia Abundant Life School has said it was closing shop after 35 years because of the Government guidelines that conflict with the school’s “Christian values”.

The school announced late last year that it was “exiting from the state system” from the end of term 2, which is June 30, as it didn’t want to implement changes that centred around gender identity.

The Advocate understands other education providers are “willing and keen” to support a new Christian school opening in the Far North.

They include the New Zealand Christian Proprietors Trust which has been in “informal” discussions with local residents and the Ministry of Education about the move.

Chairman Mark Larson said the situation is “very preliminary”.

“Some of the locals in Kaitāia have reached out to trust to see what options there might be for those that don’t want to align themselves with the school that is closing.

“It’s fair to say we’re hovering in the background and chatting to locals at an informal level to see what comes out of it.

“I think it’s a real shame what’s happened, there’s a group of parents and community people I’m aware of that would like to keep something going.”

The Kaitāia Abundant Life School is a state-integrated school for Years 1 to 13 students.

It is affiliated with the Kaitāia Abundant Life Church and has a roll of around 200 students, according to the Education Review Office.

Established in 1988, the school entered into an “integration agreement” with the Ministry of Education in 1996 on the understanding that it would operate under its special character.

School trust chairwoman Ivy Tan did not respond to calls from the Advocate.

But she has previously said, “to continue under what the Government is now imposing on us and the agenda they have going is in total conflict with our beliefs.”

She also said the school is “not comfortable with allowing an 18-year-old boy who’s uncomfortable with his sexuality to share toilets with 5-year-old girls”.

Tan said she had plans to open another school.

The closure is yet to be signed off by Education Minister Jan Tinetti.

Tinetti has been approached for comment.

Ministry of Education northern leader Isabel Evans said the Government’s legislation to support all people’s health and safety has seen new legislation that includes the Human Rights Act, Conversion Principles Prohibition Legislation Act and the Marriage Amendment Act.

“We have had discussions with the proprietor and have agreed to progress the process for cancellation of the integration agreement by mutual agreement.

“Pending the Minister’s final decision, we’ll work with the proprietor to determine the details for closure of the school.

“We will also work with the board to help support staff and students through this process and to ensure students transition successfully to other schools following the closure.”

Tonya Pene, whose grandchildren and children have attended the school, said she disagreed with the way families were told about the closure on December 16.

“There were two opportunities that week for an announcement to be made for children to come to terms with the closure; a swimming day and a graduation,” she said.

“No one was told anything until 5pm on Friday after the school was closed for the year and families were sent an email.

“Shocked parents had to explain to the children. Some parents had already bought uniforms.”