Shaun Stevenson scores a try in the tackle of Andrew Kellaway in Dunedin. Photo / Photosport.nz

The All Blacks squad to represent New Zealand at the World Cup in France will be named today, and some prospects to make it may be a bit nervous after the narrow win against Australia on Saturday.

Yet the struggle in Dunedin, where the New Zealand men found themselves 14-0 down early on, was probably a good adjustment of expectations for the team and fans alike.

After the problems of last year, the All Blacks have looked both intimidating and innovative in rediscovering their mojo this season, defeating South Africa, Argentina, and now Australia twice.

Although it has been a relief to fans to watch them play with confidence and enjoyment, Saturday’s game against the Wallabies was a reminder that the side still have more to work on. Other teams will put them under sustained pressure and loss of focus in a knock-out game could be very costly.

The Rugby World Cup, which starts on September 9, will be another step up. The All Blacks have a tough draw. It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see another side lift the trophy.

The three other Rugby Championship nations will be better for these contests, while host nation France and fellow favourites Ireland will be tough opponents. Other teams, such as England, Wales, and Scotland could do better than some expect.

Still, there are reasons for cautious hope that the All Blacks can go far in the tournament.

On Saturday, the All Blacks were able to put a very messy first half - in which Australia dominated the breakdown, territory and possession - behind them and play a lot better in the second 40 minutes.

Tight results where the possibility of defeat is palpable can be more useful to a team than an easy victory.

The team went in with a lot of changes and the structure that had been apparent in previous games was missing in the first half. Head coach Ian Foster said of the first 40: “We were passive defensively”.

There was ill discipline, missed tackles, difficult passes and possession was kicked away.

They were able to reset their mindset and inject the urgency and physicality of earlier tests and show resilience and composure.

Senior stars such as Richie Mo’unga, Dane Coles and Aaron Smith came off the bench and helped nail the result. Key players in the starting side, including Ardie Savea and Sam Whitelock, made influential contributions. The scrum became a weapon and earned the winning penalty. New players started to look more comfortable.

It was an emotional farewell to home tests for some legends nearing the end of their international careers. For younger or new test players, the game should have been helpful. A good blend of experience and inspiration is needed for the World Cup.

The All Blacks have a warm-up game against South Africa in London on August 26 NZT plus pool games against France, Namibia, Italy and Uruguay before a likely quarter-final against Ireland or South Africa.

It’s likely players required for the big games will need to be managed through the schedule. That should leave openings for others to get World Cup test experience.

Hopefully, for some highly promising players on the edge of selection, there will be more chances to prove themselves.