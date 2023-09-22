Editorial: Geopolitical ripples from Canada’s startling row with India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, this month. Photo / AP

The extraordinary nosedive in relations between Canada and India shows how political strife can quickly flare between countries that should normally be on good terms.

There have been tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions after Canada claimed that Indian agents may be linked to the killing of a Sikh separatist activist on Canadian soil.

Canadian politicians have characterised the allegations around the death in Vancouver of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June as potentially an attack on Canada’s sovereignty and international law. India has called the claims “absurd” and says Canada is interfering in its internal affairs.

All of a sudden pressure has been applied to the network of countries, including New Zealand, that both nations have ties with.

Canada is part of the Five Eyes intelligence grouping with New Zealand, Australia, the United States and United Kingdom. The US and Australia are part of the Quad security forum with India and Japan.

The US, in particular, has been working on strengthening ties between countries in our wider region such as Japan and South Korea as a balance against China’s influence. The Biden Administration wooed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a four-day state visit in June.

It’s hard to see how Washington’s strategy of keeping China in check works without India - the world’s most populous country. It’s a huge regional and growing global power, and a credible counter-weight to China on security, in trade, technological know-how and production.

The relationship between Canada and India was under some strain before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a speech in Parliament on Tuesday about “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the slaying of Nijjar by masked gunmen.

Nijjar was an Indian-born Canadian citizen accused by India of campaigning for Sikh independence in Punjab, and also having links to terrorism, which he denied. People of Indian origin make up 3.7 per cent of Canada’s population. India has accused Canada for years of sheltering Sikh separatists.

The background to the death stretches back to the 1970s and 80s when a violent insurgency and crackdown killed thousands of people in India and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated. The insurgency has long ended but Indian authorities remain wary.

By Wednesday Trudeau was trying to calm the storm saying Canada was “not looking to provoke or escalate”.

He added: “We are simply laying out the facts as we understand them and we want to work with the government of India to lay everything clear and to ensure there are proper processes. India and the government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness.”

On India’s side, New Delhi warned its citizens to “exercise utmost caution” when travelling to Canada.

The explosiveness of the allegations remain.

If true it would amount to a lethal covert agency operation conducted within the borders of a friendly, democratic Western G7 country by a partner nation. The most recent comparable incidents, such as the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Britain in 2018, have been blamed on adversarial Russia.

Trudeau and Modi discussed the issue at the G20 summit and days later Canada cancelled a trade mission to India. The countries have been in talks about a free trade agreement.

New Zealand’s response has been in keeping with Five Eyes partners.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said it would be of “serious concern” if Trudeau’s claims were proven to be true. The US and Australia had said separately that they were “deeply concerned” and Britain called the allegations “serious”.

It’s muted language because of what’s at stake and the fact it’s an investigation with legal implications.

New Zealand’s two major political party leaders are keen to improve ties, and especially trade, with India to diversify from heavy reliance on China.

This week’s tensions show that tremors can rock seemingly stable international ties.



