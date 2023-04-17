Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: SpaceX rocket Starship is reaching for the skies

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The SpaceX company's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. Photo / AP

The SpaceX company's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL

It looks like something out of Star Wars, a black rocket on top of a mammoth gleaming steel booster.

The SpaceX rocket Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy first-stage firepower underneath are, together, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand