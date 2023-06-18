Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: A major transport project is delivered, but there’s more in the waiting room

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The Puhoi to Warkworth Road of National Significance. Photo / NZME

The Puhoi to Warkworth Road of National Significance. Photo / NZME

In a region where public holiday weekends are synonymous with traffic jams heading out of Auckland, a shiny new and quicker road on a major route is a welcome addition for motorists.

The official opening

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand