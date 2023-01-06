Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: With weather extremes, the surprising is now to be expected

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
A subtropical low brought heavy rain and gales to the upper North Island.

A subtropical low brought heavy rain and gales to the upper North Island.

Weather in the first week of 2023 began in an erratic way: scorching heat; then a touch of windy, cooler temperatures; followed by warmer air and a drenching.

The top of the North Island got

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand