Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Ukraine war nearing a crucial point as its military fallout widens

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions in the frontline near Soledar. Photo / AP

A Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions in the frontline near Soledar. Photo / AP

As the war in Ukraine gets closer to its first anniversary next month, there are signs the conflict is also nearing a reckoning.

The northern winter was expected to be a period of stalemate on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand