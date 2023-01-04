Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Unease at what China’s Covid wave means for global economy

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Passengers arriving from China are tested for Covid-19 on arrival at Milan Malpensa Airport, Italy. Photo / AP

Passengers arriving from China are tested for Covid-19 on arrival at Milan Malpensa Airport, Italy. Photo / AP

The holiday break is a quiet time for the financial world, but the evolving situation in China is causing differing assessments about what’s coming.

The head of the International Monetary Fund gave a New Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand