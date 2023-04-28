Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: When hosts wear out their welcome

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Sacked Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson, left, and former US President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey last July. Photo / AP, File

Sacked Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson, left, and former US President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey last July. Photo / AP, File

EDITORIAL

A host on America’s MSNBC network opened his show mid-week with a, possibly slightly nervous, joke: “Good evening from New York, I’m Chris Hayes, and I’m not going anywhere.”

It was a nod to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand