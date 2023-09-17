Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: A chance to size up the main leaders in first debate

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

EDITORIAL

Leaders debates carry the chance of drama and jeopardy, even if an election campaign seems to be on a predictable path.

Tomorrow night, Labour Party leader Prime Minister Chris Hipkins goes head

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand