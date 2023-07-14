Editorial: Winter planning for spring sun and cooler political temperatures

A hiker crosses a bridge on the Abel Tasman Coast Track. Photo / Tamzin Henderson

Gloomy political and economic times are being matched by weather which doesn’t know whether to rain on you, blow you off course, be surprisingly sunny and warm, or chilly enough for padded jackets and beanies.

The best way to deal with both is to plan for something enjoyable to do after October 14, when the weather should be warmer and the political temperature cooler, regardless of the election result.

That might mean a head-clearing break away overseas.

For those thinking of something more physically challenging — enjoying the outdoors here — bookings opened this week for the Department of Conservation’s Great Walks season which runs from October 24 to April 30.

Demand for the 2023/24 summer season is reportedly high already. Bookings were opened for the Tongariro Northern Circuit, the Rakiura Track and newest walk, the Paparoa Track.

Next week it’s the turn of the Abel Tasman Coast Track, Whanganui Journey, and Kepler Track. That’s followed by bookings for the Routeburn Track and Heaphy Track on July 25 and 26.

Milford Track is sold out for 2023/24. The Lake Waikaremoana Track is not ready because of flood damage. The privately run Hump Ridge Track has its own booking system.

The best things about having a goal are being able to enjoy the anticipation and plan for the trip. So after booking there’s time to get in shape and train and read up on New Zealand mountain safety.

And then hope the clouds stay away.