Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Will Donald Trump’s guilty verdict impact the election? Probably not

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
'It's a disgrace' - Trump reacts after guilty verdicts in hush money trial. Video / AP

EDITORIAL

On Friday morning, New Zealand time, former US president Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial in New York.

Trump is the first

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand