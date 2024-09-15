Editorial: Why Princess Kate’s personal cancer update should provide inspiration for us all

Walking through wheat fields, fluttering butterflies, weeping willows, driving a manual Land Rover, and being kissed on the cheek by her affectionate Prince husband, it was a stark shift from the traditional black-and-white and matter-of-fact press release on royal headed paper.
Kate’s video, which was filmed by family friend Will Warr in the English county of Norfolk last month, comes as a message of hope for us all.
Framed around the Princess’ love of nature and the outdoors, she expressed relief and a new appreciation for life.
“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she says in the video, which also features the couple’s three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and 6-year-old Prince Louis.
Parts of the film are grainy and nostalgic in their own way and even display old family footage of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at the Scottish retreat Balmoral and on the royal yacht Britannia.
The personal video has an almost retro, tribute-esque feeling to it at times.