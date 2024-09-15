Editorial: Why Princess Kate’s personal cancer update should provide inspiration for us all

The royals have always been keen to control their narrative, especially around the release of what would otherwise be private and personal information.

The public learned in March Kate Middleton had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

That announcement was upsetting and moving for many across the world, with the scourge of cancer affecting so many lives. It also fuelled rampant online speculation about her wellbeing.

Kate’s video, which was filmed by family friend Will Warr in the English county of Norfolk last month, comes as a message of hope for us all.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William. Photo / Kensington Palace

Framed around the Princess’ love of nature and the outdoors, she expressed relief and a new appreciation for life.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she says in the video, which also features the couple’s three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and 6-year-old Prince Louis.

Parts of the film are grainy and nostalgic in their own way and even display old family footage of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at the Scottish retreat Balmoral and on the royal yacht Britannia.

The personal video has an almost retro, tribute-esque feeling to it at times.

The battle against cancer can be challenging, with side effects and setbacks, and Kate acknowledges her “path to healing and full recovery is long” despite coming out of chemotherapy.

She also appears aware her journey might be sensitive for families going through their own cancer challenges and trauma, saying she will “remain with you, side by side, hand in hand”.

No matter what your stance on the monarchy might be, Princess Kate’s life-affirming narration should provide inspiration to us all.