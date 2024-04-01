Ardie Savea has become the latest high-profile rugby figure to wade into potential major changes to All Blacks eligibility rules.

The powerful loose forward – who will likely be one of the contenders to be the side’s next captain – is currently playing professional club rugby in Japan; part of a sabbatical given to him by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) bosses.

In days gone by, Japan was the place ageing rugby players went for one final pay cheque; with the money on offer staggering considering the low level of intensity the sport used to be played at there.

But times have now changed.

Japan now has a national team that can reach Rugby World Cup quarterfinals, the pay on offer there even higher, and an increasing number of the overseas imports heading there are going at a much earlier age.

And a growing number of those imports are also playing test rugby for their respective nations; including the Springboks.

NZR has operated under a model in the professional age that to be eligible for the All Blacks, you must be contracted to the national body. While some senior players are allowed sabbaticals – including for short-term offshore contracts and personal travel – they must return to play in New Zealand to be available for upcoming test duty.

But Savea has joined the slowly growing chorus for NZR to consider following suit with the likes of the South Africa Rugby and allow overseas-based players to play for their national team.

“Times are changing. Things are moving fast,” Savea said last week. “What worked five, 10, 15 years ago maybe can’t work now. We’ve just got to be innovative and smart around what we’re doing.

Ardie Savea says the time is right for rugby bosses to consider tackling All Black eligibility rules. Photo / Getty Images

“The country that’s proven that it works, that it helps, is South Africa. The majority of their team’s playing [offshore] and they come together and win the World Cup. I don’t think it’s going to change drastically, but I just think that something needs to evolve and grow.”

The man who might make him All Black captain, new coach Scott Robertson, has previously stated it might be time to consider eligibility changes.

If the rules were tweaked, the likes of overseas-based Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo’unga, Shannon Frizell and Leicester Fainga’anuku would be available for the All Blacks this year.

On paper, that would be a good thing.

But the balancing act NZR has to face is just what sort of signal would be sent to its players if you didn’t have to be contracted to play in New Zealand to be eligible to be an All Black.

Given the vastly more lucrative contracts on offer in the UK, France, and Japan, NZR can’t compete on an even financial field to keep its best and upcoming players.

The lure of the All Blacks jersey – which comes with it an obligation to play here – has been the carrot needed to keep players in New Zealand; and with it ensuring depth and quality in Super Rugby franchises.

Loosening the regulations to allow players to remain All Black-eligible by chasing the bigger bucks elsewhere has the very real likelihood of further eroding Super Rugby; a competition that is too often missing top players due to rest policies.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson went public soon after being appointed All Blacks coach with his thoughts over possible eligibility rule tweaks. Photo / NZME

Players can’t be blamed for wanting to secure their financial future. After all, they’re only one tackle away from an injury-enforced retirement.

But whether they should be able to cash in and keep out players who remain in the New Zealand system is an issue that could forever change the shape of the game here.