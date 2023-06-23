Editorial: Wealthy donors a multi-edged sword

Neytiri, the Na'vi princess, teaches Jake Sully the way of the forest. Photo / 20th Century Fox, File

OPINION

The hand blades or machetes wielded by the Na’vi people in James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar film proved largely futile against the assault rifles and missile launchers deployed by the humans colonising Pandora.

However, such firepower still needs to be properly aimed. The same could be said of political donations which are again in the sights after Cameron contributed $50,000 to the Greens’ war chest alongside his wife, Suzy.

There’s more than one edge to such contributions. The donation would be more than welcome but the Camerons’ association may potentially dilute the Greens’ reputation as social reformers who want to tax 45 per cent on income over $180,000.

Big-moneyed names can influence admirers of famous celebrities to opt-in but can also overwhelm the messages a party is trying to impart.

It’s interesting that the Camerons can support a party that, little more than 10 years ago, led the criticism of selling land to foreign buyers following Cameron’s spending millions to purchase more than 1000 hectares of land in South Wairarapa.

It is also curious after Green MP Golriz Ghahraman attempted but failed to gain support for a member’s bill that sought a $35,000 annual limit on political donations.

Historical differences aside, it appears the Camerons agree with the overall hue of the party, rather than every single word.

One positive is that this disputes any impression that political donors support only the parties whose policies they entirely agree with.

Still, the donations are dwarfed by funds being accrued by National and Act so it’s up to the Greens how best to strike with it.







