Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Wealthy donors a multi-edged sword

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Neytiri, the Na'vi princess, teaches Jake Sully the way of the forest. Photo / 20th Century Fox, File

Neytiri, the Na'vi princess, teaches Jake Sully the way of the forest. Photo / 20th Century Fox, File

OPINION

The hand blades or machetes wielded by the Na’vi people in James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar film proved largely futile against the assault rifles and missile launchers deployed by the humans colonising Pandora.

However, such

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand