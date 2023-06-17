Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Unedifying scenes after the death of Mongrel Mob boss Steven Taiatini

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The funeral procession for murdered Mongrel Mob leader Steven Taiatini. Photo / Andrew Warner

The funeral procession for murdered Mongrel Mob leader Steven Taiatini. Photo / Andrew Warner

EDITORIAL

Just over a week ago Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Rota Taiatini was mown down by a vehicle in his hometown of Ōpōtiki.

Police initially described the killing as a “disorder-related incident” but it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand