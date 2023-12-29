There is an undercurrent of dissatisfaction, negativity and anger even among the most mild-mannered of us. Stock photo / 123rf

In the land of the long white cloud, where rolling up our sleeves and getting things done has long been a cherished tradition, it seems we find ourselves in a new age — the era of complaining.

To be fair, it’s an affliction that has also struck much of what can be described as the OECD world. Spend time in — or stay across the current affairs of — countries such as Australia, Britain, Spain, Italy, the US, France, Germany and so on, and you’ll be assailed by similar messaging.

For many of us, it’s become all too easy to focus on the minor inconveniences and challenges that come our way. However, taking a step back and recognising the broader perspective is crucial. Compared with many — most — parts of the world, the majority of Kiwis have it remarkably good.

Sure, there are legitimate concerns about the cost of living, occasional spikes in crime rates and unpredictable weather patterns. None of these can be shrugged off or discounted. Nor should they be.

Yet when we look beyond our shores, a stark reality emerges. The Middle East is again engulfed in a complex and difficult conflict. Ukraine is under constant threat from the ongoing Russian invasion. Countless other regions are grappling with crises that make our worries seem small in comparison.

But some New Zealanders run the risk of sparking a self-fulfilling prophecy by continually talking the country down. It has never been easier to make public our outrage about every little matter that captures our attention. Haranguing institutions and organisations — public and private — has all but become a blood sport. Individuals don’t escape the white heat of criticism, either.

Why is it so? Blaming social media has become a cliche. It’s a symptom, not necessarily the cause. Often, casual conversations with friends and acquaintances reveal an undercurrent of dissatisfaction, negativity and anger even among the most mild-mannered of us.

Yet life for many has — at least in some ways — never been easier.

The classic New Zealand attitude of facing challenges head-on has been a source of strength for generations. It’s disheartening to witness a shift towards an era where complaining takes precedence over action. Yes, we have issues, but the heart of the matter is that we’re not that hard done by. Again, this is not to dismiss legitimate concerns about equality, fairness, climate change and many others. The challenges we do face are real and require innovative thinking and being prepared for change.

But perhaps it’s time to reflect on our Kiwi spirit and channel our energy into constructive avenues. Instead of dwelling on complaints, let’s focus on solutions. It’s easy to forget the community spirit and resilience embedded in our national identity can help us overcome obstacles, big or small.

As we navigate the complexities of our time, let’s not lose sight of the bigger picture. Our shores may be battered by the occasional storm, but compared with the tempests raging across the globe, we are, in many ways, in a place of privilege. The era of complaining may be upon us, but true spirit lies in recognising our strengths, acknowledging our differences and working collectively towards a brighter future.

In the face of global turmoil, let’s be the nation that stands united, resilient and focused on what truly matters. After all, the measure of our character is not in how loudly we object, but in how determinedly we rise to the occasion, no matter the odds.

The Disunited States of America

“Where have all the leaders gone?” laments US bluesman Seasick Steve on his 2020 track Love and Peace.

“Hey, man, I got an idea. You wanna hear? Or are you just too busy, now? Try a little respect. Common courtesy. Just a little respect.”

When it comes to the US and its politics — and perhaps places closer to home, too — the song’s themes seem a novel concept. To anyone with even a passing interest in the country or its politics, the refrain and sentiment, if not the lyrics themselves, will be extremely familiar.

So, even at risk of repeating observations made many times over the past several years, how has the US found itself in this situation? How can the country’s 2024 presidential race be a repeat of the bitter 2020 elections — Joe Biden versus Donald Trump — which seems the most likely match-up as the new year looms?

Biden, who would be 86 at the end of the term if re-elected, has hardly inspired confidence, even among his own supporters. He looks frail and bewildered at times, and his effectiveness, cognisance and energy are the subject of much debate and scepticism. His son Hunter’s legal troubles will likely also have a significant effect on his chances.

Trump, of course, is completely contrary to the type of leader for whom Seasick Steve searches. Beyond rambunctious, Trump could never be mistaken as a statesman. He is, without any doubt, quite the opposite. He faces assorted legal battles of his own, of course, but these spur his popularity to even loftier highs among his welded-on supporters. It would take a brave bookie to bet against him on current polling.

Neither man inspires confidence that they can solve the many problems facing the US. Certainly, when it comes to perhaps the most serious long-term ailment — divisiveness so extreme that even the most simple of suggestions spurs partisan protests that are nearly impossible to navigate — they are no help at all. For Trump in particular, discord and disharmony seem to be the aim.

There is surely a lesson in this for our own leaders and politicians. By all means, debate ideas. Play hard. Stay true to your principles. But there must always a place, too, for respect, common courtesy, co-operation and objectivity. To quote again from the hobo bluesman: “It’s all got so divided. Just ain’t no middle ground. He right, and she wrong. Don’t see no way around, and I say: Come together just a little bit.”