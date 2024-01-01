Emma Raducanu. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

It would not be New Year in Auckland without a taste of top-quality tennis. Thanks to the organisers, sponsors and hosts of Tennis Auckland’s ASB Classic tournaments, some of the world’s best will be at Stanley Street over the next fortnight, choosing to begin their playing year here.

The women’s tournament this week features the popular young American Coco Gauff returning to defend the title she won last year. Currently ranked seventh in the world, this year could see her reach the top.

There will be equal interest in Britain’s Emma Raducanu, who was taken into the crowd’s hearts last year. She has been struggling to repeat her youthful success, but her road back to the top could start here.

Former champion Caroline Wozniaki is back too, and US Open doubles winner Erin Routliffe is paired with fellow Kiwi Paige Hourigan to give us a doubles chance.

In the men’s event next week, Cameron Norrie will be carrying the hopes of local fans. Though he made his breakthrough in Britain, he grew up in Auckland and is keen to succeed in front of friends from back in his school days. Last year, he came achingly close, losing a final he should have won. He will be hungry for another chance.

But he faces other rising stars of the game, notably American Ben Shelton, who was given a wildcard in Auckland last January and went on to reach the semifinal of the US Open in September.

The draw also includes Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime who, like Raducanu, is still young but struggling to match the heights of early successes. What better place to start a better year?

All of the players could choose other tournaments in this part of the world for their build-up to the Australian Open. The money is not what makes the difference. Those who chose Auckland know, or have heard, they can expect something more here - a particularly warm welcome.

The hosts, who include volunteers from the city’s tennis clubs, have ensured for many years that visiting players not only have access and transport to the facilities they need for their conditioning and daily practice sessions, but also opportunities to enjoy the best of Auckland’s summer attractions while they are here.

The intimacy of their Auckland experience extends to the court of the ASB Tennis Centre, where they play unusually close to the clink and clatter of cutlery on courtside hospitality tables and in the corporate boxes behind them. If this is distracting, they are professional enough not to show it.

It is the spectators who are more likely to be distracted from their platters by the pace and power of tennis at this level. Television does not do it justice - to be close to players hammering every shot and returning with lightning reflexes is a revelation for anyone who has not seen an ATP event live.

To bring us tennis of this quality every summer, a tournament director has to maintain relationships with players and their agents on the circuit year-round. Nicholas Lamperin has done that once again. Now we just need Auckland’s weather to play ball.