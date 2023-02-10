Editorial: Supermarket thieves’ deluded entitlement

Countdown staff confronted thieves as they tried to leave with a loaded trolley. Video / Supplied

EDITORIAL

Video from a South Auckland supermarket shared this week showed staff fighting back after two women attempted to make off with a trolley full of groceries.

The two women, not bothering with any effort at subterfuge, simply loaded up from the shelves and headed for the exit, seemingly in the belief that no one should get in their way. When confronted by staff, the women repeatedly shrieked “you can’t touch us”, as if an MC Hammer-style lyric could help them beat the rap. The hapless heist was thwarted when a staff member simply tipped the trolley over, leaving the women to beat a hasty and undignified departure.

Auckland councillor Daniel Newman labelled the women “feral bums”, apparently unintentional in drawing more attention to the wardrobe malfunction of a pair of tracksuit pants slipping during the tussle. But he’s right, these people have outed themselves as uncivilised and uncouth.

Sadly, it is symptomatic of hard times and some do lack the wherewithal for everyday means. But plenty of people do it tough every day without resorting to stealing. This type of crime, which supermarket owners tell us is increasing, is also a manifestation of self-entitlement. Such a crime is not excused by profligate supermarket profits either. Thievery is an offence against all of us.

What these people need is not necessarily a police visit with a summons to appear in court. They need a few hours serving the genuinely needy at a community food bank where they might just encounter selflessness and begin to gestate some humility.











