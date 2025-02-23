Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Should shops stay open later?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Downtown Napier during Boxing Day sales. Photo / File

Downtown Napier during Boxing Day sales. Photo / File

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Napier City Business general manager Pip Thompson believes shops need to move away from the traditional 9 to 5 model.
  • Some businesses see the benefits of staying open late during particular events.
  • Late-night shopping could be a solution to revitalise city centres that have gone quiet since more people started working from home in recent years.

The problem of how small businesses around New Zealand can stay viable in the midst of tough economic conditions has become acute.

Shops have been in survival mode for years now after the cost-of-living crisis followed Covid and caused people to tighten their spending. Costs and unemployment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand