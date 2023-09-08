Editorial: Shake-up in Spain after kiss that shook the world

Spanish football president Luis Rubiales kisses Jennifer Hermoso.

The kiss that reverberated around the world is still having consequences three weeks later.

Few global sporting triumphs have so totally and unfortunately been eclipsed by their aftermath as Spain’s win in the women’s Football World Cup in Australia on August 20.

Not only was defeat essentially plucked from victory for the top team, but all the good vibes over the tournament in New Zealand and Australia, were sucked into the atmosphere.

This was largely the fault of one man, Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales.

Instead of leaving the team to celebrate in the spotlight, he grabbed the head and upper body of star player Jenni Hermoso and planted an unwanted kiss on her lips.

When Spanish prosecutors opened an investigation into Rubiales on August 28, they referred to it as “an alleged crime of sexual aggression”. This Thursday, Hermoso filed an official complaint.

There’s a world of difference between a enthusiastic hug or congratulatory handshake - where it’s about a joint celebration or acknowledgment - and the dominating physicality of what Rubiales did.

Hermoso said: “I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part … I was not respected.”

Apart from the inappropriateness of that act from an official at a medal ceremony, there’s other reasons why Rubiales outraged people.

He apologised but refused to quit and described the kiss as “mutual”. Overall it highlighted that some men still don’t get how to behave respectfully towards women.

He made the winning moment all about himself - and how often are women’s achievements overshadowed by swaggering men?

The wheels of change are turning in Spain with Rubiales being suspended, and the coach of the women’s team, Jorge Vilda, being fired and replaced by Montse Tomé, the first woman to hold the job.