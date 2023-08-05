Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Sex education book angst

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Yumi Stynes, left, and Dr Melissa Kang, authors of Welcome to Sex! Your no-silly-questions guide to sexuality, pleasure and figuring it out.

Yumi Stynes, left, and Dr Melissa Kang, authors of Welcome to Sex! Your no-silly-questions guide to sexuality, pleasure and figuring it out.

EDITORIAL

Sex is a fraught topic, especially involving young people.

Some sympathy could then be had for librarians caught in the crossfire of the latest controversy over a book titled Welcome to Sex!

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand