Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Respect our unforgiving waters

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A rescue helicopter at Tawharanui Regional Park after a person drowned at the beach. Photo / Supplied

A rescue helicopter at Tawharanui Regional Park after a person drowned at the beach. Photo / Supplied

EDITORIAL

The joyous sounds of the beach can so swiftly turn to shouts of concern and then to cries of anguish.

New Zealand has one of the higher drowning rates (1.5 per 100,000 for 2020)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand