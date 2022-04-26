Multiple stores were rammed during a raid on the Ormiston Town Centre. Photo / Hayden Woodward

EDITORIAL

The audacious and affrontive attack on East Auckland's Ormiston Town Centre shopping centre on Monday night must be a wake-up call to anyone not yet aware that we have a ram-raid crime wave on our hands.

The Herald understands young people used the vehicles to smash through an entrance to the Ormiston mall before driving through the retail complex, smashing their way into stores to ransack for electronic goods and apparel.

It is clear this is a youth crime problem. Police apprehended nine people following a ram-raid burglary of the Sandringham Superette at the beginning of the month. One of them, a driver of a car, was an 11-year-old.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers earlier this month revealed 88 per cent of ram-raid offenders caught by police are under 20 years old, "with the majority actually under 17".

And it's clear this is a crime that has spread in popularity as copycat offenders have joined in on the act. Five ram raids took place in Auckland alone on one night – two each in South and central Auckland, and one in North Auckland. A sports store in Levin was hit last weekend.

The gangs of young offenders have shown no target is too brazen. Two high-end fashion outlets on Queen St were hit on April 10. The frontages to the Gucci and Louis Vuitton stores were demolished and goods pillaged.

By now, the modus operandi has been refined and shared widely, most likely on social media where the worst behaviours are celebrated and encouraged. Two or more vehicles are stolen, one to smash into a store and the others to carry off the booty and the fleeing offenders. All vehicles are then abandoned as soon as possible.

This crime has also been a trend overseas. More concerning is a recent development where stores are targeted during trading hours when precious goods are still out on display.

Chambers has said police need communities and partner agencies to support young people on to better paths. This is a commendable approach but not immediate enough for retailers and other potential victims right now.

Waikato District Police launched Operation Pryor to respond to ram raids in February and by the second week of April had arrested 80 offenders and recovered more than $100,000 in stolen property. This operation should be extended to more centres without delay.

The crimes that lead to more serious offending - truancy, shoplifting, car break-ins - need to be cracked down on. Once young people get away with these, there are emboldened to more serious crimes.

Those who receive stolen goods from smash and grabs should be prosecuted in the harshest terms. Their immoral patronage is motivating this galling behaviour.

Ram-raiders need to be chased down and dealt with in a way that spreads the word that such crimes are not "cool" and certainly not worth it.

Long term, more should be done to avert young people from this path but right now, this is not an area where leniency and mediation are the most effective.

More of these raids will inevitably lead to people being hurt or killed.