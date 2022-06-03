The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, photographed at Windsor Castle recently. Ranald Mackechnie, Royal Household via AP

EDITORIAL

With Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in full sway, it's timely to consider her place in our country.

Sunday Telegraph editor Allister Heath this week wrote: "The constitutional monarchy... has turned out to be one of our country's greatest strengths, a central reason why we remain a haven of tranquillity, prosperity, and liberty in a world of chaos, revolution, and warfare."

While the ties to New Zealand have loosened over time, this nation has also benefited from the steady reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Still our Head of State, her hand on our affairs has become an increasingly light touch.

She has been also willing to acquiesce to our uniqueness. In the 1995 Tainui Treaty settlement, the iwi sought a formal apology from the Queen. Prime Minister Jim Bolger recalled being told Her Majesty was not in the habit of saying sorry for past misdeeds carried out in the Crown's name.

The mana of both was enhanced when the bill containing the formal apology was passed by the House. The Queen, who was visiting New Zealand for a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, gave the Royal Assent by signing the legislation herself instead of the Governor-General.

New Zealanders should also be familiar with the date on which Elizabeth II became our Queen - February 6, 1952 - following the death of her father, King George VI. New Zealand adopted February 6 as Waitangi Day in 1960, eight years after the Queen was crowned.

The Royal Family hasn't always held to the same high standards as the Queen, but she has remained dignified and dedicated to duty for 70 years. This should be respected and celebrated.