Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Putting a price on happiness

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
When counting the cost of achieving happiness, could less actually be more?

When counting the cost of achieving happiness, could less actually be more?

EDITORIAL

What price happiness?

According to a US study released this week, it is substantial.

The Purdue University study measured the wealth and well-being of 164 countries, using a sample of 1.7 million people

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand