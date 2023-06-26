Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial : ‘Putin’s chef’ cooks up chaos and consequences

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company. Photo / AP

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL

The strange mercenary mutiny in Russia at the weekend may be the start of a new period of power instability in Moscow.

About half of 10,000 fighters from Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group reportedly travelled

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand