Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Problems piling up as Israel pushes on

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion. Photo / AP

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion. Photo / AP

OPINION

As the Israel-Hamas conflict enters in its second week, attention internationally has already become focused on the heavy price being paid by civilians in Gaza.

Israel’s stated plan to destroy Hamas has quickly hit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand