Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: No winners in Erebus memorial debacle

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The cantilevered Erebus memorial, Te Paerangi Ataata - Sky Song, was proposed for a corner of the Dove-Myer Robinson Park in Parnell. Image / Supplied

The cantilevered Erebus memorial, Te Paerangi Ataata - Sky Song, was proposed for a corner of the Dove-Myer Robinson Park in Parnell. Image / Supplied

EDITORIAL

In the end, it seemed even nature didn’t want a memorial to New Zealand’s greatest aviation tragedy.

The Erebus memorial planned for Auckland’s Dove-Myer Robinson Park was finally canned by torrential rain on Anniversary

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand