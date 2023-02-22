Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Managed retreat our planning blueprint

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Vehicles claimed by floodwaters at Whakapara in Northland. Photo / Jay's Photography

Vehicles claimed by floodwaters at Whakapara in Northland. Photo / Jay's Photography

EDITORIAL:

National MP Maureen Pugh probably won’t be the last person in the world to voice doubts about the human contribution to climate change.

However, she soon pulled off a “managed retreat” after a chat

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand