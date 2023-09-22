Editorial: Magical journey began after adversity

Warriors captain Tohu Harris will captain his side in the NRL preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos. Photo / NZME

UP THE WAHS!!!!

In the wild excitement about the Warriors getting to the verge of the NRL grand final, it’s easy to forget the grim beginnings from which this remarkable campaign was launched.

Of all the rough years the club’s long-suffering, wildly loyal fans have endured, 2022 was possibly the roughest.

There were on-field flops and off-field blow ups – including a bizarre situation in which star prop Matt Lodge was paid to play for a rival side. Reece Walsh went to Brisbane and Shaun Johnson seemed flatfooted on his Warriors return. They conceded 700 points, the worst in the league and the most in their history.

They narrowly avoided the wooden spoon.

There are solid reasons – not excuses – to consider. One in particular stands out: Few sports teams in the world were hit as hard by Covid-19 as the league team from New Zealand who were unable to play in New Zealand. Border closures meant the team was separated from its loyal fans. The players split from their families and friends.

For the best part of three years, players, coaches and backroom staff were based at Redcliffe, on the New South Wales Central Coast. By the time they faced Wests Tigers in last year’s emotional Mt Smart homecoming match, they had gone 1038 days without playing at home.

There was talk of Australian clubs gifting the Warriors more home matches this season. The Aussie talk came to nothing – but no matter: captain Tohu Harris and his remarkable men carried themselves proudly, and they carried the fans with them.

If this magical ride ends tonight against the Broncos, these players can rest assured they have entrenched the club’s legacy and enriched the fan base. Up the Wahs!