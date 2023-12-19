Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Luxon must keep pressure on Australian counterpart over 501 deportees

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The issue of 501 deportees remains a live one, and one for new Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to prioritise.

The issue of 501 deportees remains a live one, and one for new Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to prioritise.

EDITORIAL

Fledgling Prime Minister Christopher Luxon prioritised defence and security during his first foray across the Tasman to meet his Australian counterpart.

But how high on the agenda was the still-thorny

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand