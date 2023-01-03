Editorial: First pope to retire in centuries may not be the last

Pope Francis, left, with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, at the Vatican, in 2017. Photo via AP / File

The last day of 2022 saw the passing of the first pope in 600 years to retire from the job, Benedict XVI.

For the past decade, there have been two popes - Francis, the serving head of the Catholic Church, and his predecessor, the pope emeritus.

While it was a tradition for popes to die in office, having the option of retiring made sense when Benedict stepped down in 2013 after eight years, having suffered a fall the previous year.

Pope Francis has said that Benedict, 95, “opened the door” for other popes to follow suit.

Popes tend to be in their 70s by the time they are chosen, with therefore an increased likelihood of physical frailty and health problems from the start. John Paul II, who became pope at 58, was an exception.

A new pope still needs to provide a jolt of energy to an ancient, conservative, institution and bring his own priorities, in Francis’ case a socially in-tune focus on poverty and climate. There’s also an expectation the pontiff will undertake regular trips around the globe.

Pope Francis turned 86 last month and is just two months shy of 10 years in the position. He had a major operation in 2021, and used a wheelchair, walker and stick last year in Canada. He told reporters: “At my age and with these limitations, I have to save [my energy] to be able to serve the Church or, on the contrary, think about the possibility of stepping aside.”

With Benedict having set a modern precedent, following the 1415 example of Gregory XII, Francis can set a new practice: that if the spot of retired pontiff is available, it can be filled.

He can also draw up rules for how it could happen for himself based on the novel experience with Benedict, a more conservative figure within the church. Having two retired popes would have been one too many, with centuries of tradition only recently upended.

Ironically, advances in medicine, widening wealth gaps and entrenched power systems have allowed some other prominent elderly people to go in the opposite direction - remaining influential. In US politics this has extended the dominance of the post-war and Boomer generations.

The House of Representatives changes party control this week. Outgoing speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, is putting aside her gavel and her deputies, aged 83 and 82, are also making way.

Older officials can still be highly motivated and competent. But over-reliance on experience and status can bring inertia to a group with also-competent new blood blocked from getting ahead. This matters because attitudes in the wider society change and elites can get out of touch.

English-speaking Millennials are reversing an age-old trend, becoming more progressive instead of conservative as they age.



But in the non-Anglophone West, Millennials look more or less like everyone else. pic.twitter.com/8VKhhvfWDj — Morten N. Støstad (@MortenStostad) December 31, 2022

New research has found that in the English-speaking West there’s been a change to the past trend of people more likely being conservative, especially in older age.

The pop culture generations of Gen X, and especially Millennials, are more progressive than their predecessors, even if the oldest Gen Xers (now 57) have drifted more rightwards from their mid-40s onwards. Millennials, with the oldest entering their 40s, are markedly different in attitudes to earlier generations.

The Democrats now have a new top team of three officials decades younger than those they replaced. Hakeem Jeffries, a Gen Xer at 52, is the first black party leader of either party in either chamber.

Joe Biden, 80, has made use of his experience to get a lot done in his first two years as US president, including measures younger Democrats wanted. But his age is an undeniable dilemma for his party. Fellow senior citizen Donald Trump, 76, is the only declared major 2024 presidential candidate so far.

Last year Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 44, when thrown into the deep end of a war, showed up his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, 70.

Along with some boldness, changes in thinking and priorities come with regular, necessary renewal.