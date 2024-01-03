Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Earthquake preparations - get yourself sorted

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A car trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu Town, Ishikawa prefecture in Japan, on January 2. Photo / AP

A car trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu Town, Ishikawa prefecture in Japan, on January 2. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL

The tragic scenes witnessed in western Japan this week are a reminder of the terrible power of nature.

The powerful earthquakes have left at least 55 dead and damaged thousands

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand