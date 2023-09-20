Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Luxon draws first blood in debate, leaving Labour playing catch-up

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon in Tuesday night's first leaders' debate on TVNZ.

Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon in Tuesday night's first leaders' debate on TVNZ.

For parts of the first main leaders’ election debate, Chris Hipkins appeared to be playing catch-up to Christopher Luxon as though their roles were reversed.

It seems likely after this first bout, that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand