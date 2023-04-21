Editorial: Commonwealth Games bid? Yes please

Joelle King and Tom Walsh were the New Zealand flag bearers for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport, File

EDITORIAL

All of New Zealand should be thrilled to hear the Commonwealth Games may be hosted by this country in 11 years’ time.

That’s because, for the first time, every corner of New Zealand may be able to be a part of the so-called 72-nation Friendly Games. A recent change to the Commonwealth Games hosting model including options to propose nationwide, regional, or co-host models now makes a potential bid for the games more attractive for New Zealand as a whole.

“New Zealand” has previously hosted the Games three times but each was centred in a major city, in Auckland (1950 and 1990) and Christchurch (1974).

It’s early days as a non-binding phase of informal dialogue has only just begun. The NZ Olympic Committee will now look to partner with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and New Zealand Government agencies to assess how a future Games can add value to the future of Aotearoa. But there are obvious gains to be pursued in supporting national goals for economic and infrastructure development, well-being, community development, and promoting and celebrating our unique culture.

The added-value estimates will need to stack up but it’s worth the effort. Who could forget the joyful daily tonic of glorious feats from Birmingham in August last winter, from the men’s cycling team pursuit and women’s team sprint to Aaron Gate’s triple and the double for Lewis Clareburt in the pool?

We’ll get a look at how Victoria interprets a state-wide Commonwealth Games in March 2026.