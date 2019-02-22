Editorial: Children who like rugby want competition

Boys who love rugby want more than "rippa" long before the time they are 8. Photo / File

EDITORIAL

Adults probably waste a lot of effort trying to protect children from competitive sport.

Children are naturally competitive and they are not fools.

They quickly work out who is the best and how well they perform regardless of how much parents and teachers insist there can be no winners and they are all equally good.

But even those averse to competitive sport for children will be surprised that North Harbour Rugby has ended a competition for young players as old as 13 and will not be picking an under 14 representative team to play other northern unions in the Roller Mills tournament this season.

The decision is even more surprising because the union claims it is "evidence based".

It follows a study of why declining numbers of young people are playing rugby.

It concluded they did not like the competitive element and lost interest if they did feel they were "on a performance pathway".

They want to "have fun, play with their mates, learn new skills and be supported", said the head of Harbour's engagement and participation team.

So the union is introducing "rugby development experiences" for them, which will involve non-contact "rippa" rugby for boys aged 8-13, girls under 15 and school grades.

Boys who love rugby want more than "rippa" long before the time they are 8.

Boys who do not like the tackling or the competitive element should do something else and come to the game later if they wish.

Rugby does not need to appeal to all or even most young people.

Harbour should come to its senses.