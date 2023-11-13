Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Election 2023 editorial: Caretaker Government to continue awaiting coalition agreement

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
NZ First leader Winston Peters (centre) is the kingmaker after the final election result ensured National's Christopher Luxon (right) and Act's David Seymour needed support to form the next Government. Photo / NZ Herald

NZ First leader Winston Peters (centre) is the kingmaker after the final election result ensured National's Christopher Luxon (right) and Act's David Seymour needed support to form the next Government. Photo / NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

Voters now face another week with a caretaker Government and another week without knowing which policies have survived coalition negotiations.

New Zealanders went to the polls a month ago today and are none the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand