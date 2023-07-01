Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Government financial bailouts to Ruapehu skiing, food banks, universities need a longer lens

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The Government has underwriten up to $5 million to the liquidators of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts to ensure the 2023 ski season can go ahead.

The Government has underwriten up to $5 million to the liquidators of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts to ensure the 2023 ski season can go ahead.

EDITORIAL

On the face of it, the Government underwriting up to $5 million to the liquidators of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts to ensure the 2023 ski season can go ahead while dropping the same week might look a little like skewed priorities.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand