Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Age and generational leadership

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
United States Senator Mitt Romney. Photo / AP

United States Senator Mitt Romney. Photo / AP

Mitt Romney seems an odd figure to enter the generational wars and make waves.

The United States senator for Utah, who is also a former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee, this week made

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand