Editorial: Age and generational leadership

United States Senator Mitt Romney. Photo / AP

Mitt Romney seems an odd figure to enter the generational wars and make waves.

The United States senator for Utah, who is also a former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee, this week made comments to the effect that older people in power should get out of the way of younger potential leaders.

Romney, 76, who is not seeking re-election next year, said it would be better if Democrat President Joe Biden, 80, and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, 77, did likewise.

“Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in,” Romney said. Baby Boomers are “not the right ones to be making the decisions for tomorrow”.

America has leaned in recent years towards older politicians in senior positions, such as Mitch McConnell, 81, the Republican Senate leader and Nancy Pelosi, 83, the former House speaker. The Economist reports that politicians aged in their 40s make up only 20 per cent of members of Congress.

Polls show Biden’s age is a negative for many Americans, including people within his own party. But he has handled huge domestic and foreign policy challenges competently, including the war in Ukraine in co-ordination with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 45, whose leadership has been remarkable.

Our own main party leaders, Labour’s Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, 45, and National’s Christopher Luxon, 53, are Gen X.

In a broad sense, Romney is correct in that generational renewal is obviously needed and that issues such as climate change and use of technology have more impact on the lives of younger people than those nearing the end of their life spans.

Other factors such as upbringing, education, life and work experience, poverty and privilege, intelligence and sharpness, personal outlook and values, shape people who end up in charge.

A person can be younger in years and still be unqualified for a major job or out of touch with what’s required for the future. An older person has a great deal of experience to draw on.

