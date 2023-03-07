Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: A woman’s work never done? Seldom paid anyway

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Women have protested for equal pay for years, yet improvements are slow at best. Photo / Getty Images

Women have protested for equal pay for years, yet improvements are slow at best. Photo / Getty Images

EDITORIAL:

Last night’s Census will give us a clearer picture of many facets of New Zealand life after a few years of pandemic-induced upheaval.

The tranche of statistics, once collated and refined, should provide a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand