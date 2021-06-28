Eden Park ranked best stadium in the world by Pollster

The number one stadium in the world: Eden Park rockets to the top of international rankings. Video / Supplied

Eden Park has won the top spot in an international stadium ranking - the first New Zealand venue to do so - just months after thousands flocked to the venue's first concert amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Auckland stadium has been named the number one stadium in the world in Pollstar's international live entertainment rankings, seen as a "benchmark" for the industry.

In January, Eden Park was granted permission to host up to six live music events a year in a new direction for the venue.

The first band to grace the stage was New Zealand's own Six60 in April, attracting more than 50,000 punters and wowing much of the world left crippled by the pandemic.

Six60 sold out its concert at Eden Park in April. Photo / Supplied

"Utilising Eden Park for concerts is about giving musicians the same rights and privileges as sportspeople to play New Zealand's premier venue to crowds of more than 50,000 fans," Eden Park chief executive officer Nick Sautner said.

More concerts are in the pipeline, Sautner said.

"We are in discussion with a number of promoters about future tours. Internationally, the propensity to play New Zealand's national stadium is strong," he claimed.

Prior to Covid-19, venues including Mexico's Foro Sol and New York's Madison Square Garden often topped Pollstar's rankings.

Last year several Australian venues made the top 10, including the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sirromet Winery and Optus Stadium.

A New Zealand venue has never been in the top 10.

Eden Park concerts can take place on weekdays, Saturdays, Sundays preceding a public holiday and public holidays, subject to restrictions on frequency, duration and timing.